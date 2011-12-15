CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Lee University men's basketball coach Tommy Brown and assistant Josh Templeton have each been suspended for four games for "unsportsmanlike conduct" after an incident at Spring Hill two weeks ago.

School officials confirmed the punishment on Thursday, adding that assistant Paul Cretton and graduate assistant Frank Davis will take over coaching duties during the suspension.

Brown and Templeton will not be allowed to work with the team this week, nor travel with the team on a two-game road trip to the UCB Christmas Tournament at Young-Harris this weekend. The two coaches will resume normal activities with the team next week, but will still miss a road game at Mountain State and a home date with William Carey in early January.

The discipline stems from several heated exchanges between the two Lee coaches and a Spring Hill player near the end of the Flames' 77-62 overtime loss on December 3. Lee was called for three technical fouls, including one on Brown, and had one player ejected for a flagrant foul in the contest.

Spring Hill officials sent a report to the Southern States Athletic Conference office for review by the Conduct and Ethics Committee, but Lee officials took their own action independent of that review.

Brown, who is a graduate of Boyd-Buchanan and played at both Chattanooga State and Covenant, is in his seventh season with the Flames. His record stands at 161-49 in that span with six straight NAIA National Tournament appearances. He was named the NAIA Division I Coach of the Year in 2008 after leading the Flames to a 33-2 record and an appearance in the Elite Eight.

Templeton was an NCCAA all-American at Tennessee-Temple, where he later spent three years as an assistant.