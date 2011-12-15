CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A judge has ruled that two cousins charged in the slaying of a Chattanooga pastor will be tried together on May 22.

Defense attorneys had sought separate trials for 26-year-old Antonio Henry and 17-year-old Brendan Barnes.

They are charged in the beating and stabbing death of the Rev. David Strong. The 55-year-old Strong was pastor at St. Paul AME Church when police found his battered and slashed body, with his hands and feet bound.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that Criminal Court Judge Don Poole set the trial at a Thursday hearing (http://bit.ly/vkmebZ ).

Henry previously told the newspaper that he "snapped" when Strong asked him to perform a sex act while they were at the pastor's house smoking marijuana.

An autopsy showed both alcohol and THC in Strong's blood.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com