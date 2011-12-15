News
No jail time for Commissioner accused of soliciting teen girls
A Sequatchie County Commissioner accused of soliciting teen girls for sex will not get jail time.
Thursday, December 15th 2011, 8:31 am EST
Updated:
Thursday, December 15th 2011, 8:34 am EST
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A Sequatchie County Commissioner accused of soliciting teen girls for sex will not get jail time.
Barney Slatton accepted a deal Wednesday instead of going to trial, pleading guilty to statutory rape and solicitation of a minor.
He was given four years probation.
He was arrested in 2010 at a high school football game, for asking a teen girl to have sex with him.
And he faced additional similar charges in a separate case.