SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A Sequatchie County Commissioner accused of soliciting teen girls for sex will not get jail time.

Barney Slatton accepted a deal Wednesday instead of going to trial, pleading guilty to statutory rape and solicitation of a minor.

He was given four years probation.

He was arrested in 2010 at a high school football game, for asking a teen girl to have sex with him.