EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - The city of East Ridge, Tenn., reports collecting more than 86 tons of recyclable material in the first three months of a new program.
The city said in a news release that it received $2,596 for the material. The town saved $2,724 in tipping fees by not depositing the material in the county landfill.
City officials said net savings to the city is $3,124 after figuring in money spent on extra fuel to run recycle routes.
Mayor Brent Lambert said the program is helping make East Ridge a green friendly city.
