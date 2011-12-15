EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - The city of East Ridge, Tenn., reports collecting more than 86 tons of recyclable material in the first three months of a new program.

The city said in a news release that it received $2,596 for the material. The town saved $2,724 in tipping fees by not depositing the material in the county landfill.

City officials said net savings to the city is $3,124 after figuring in money spent on extra fuel to run recycle routes.

Mayor Brent Lambert said the program is helping make East Ridge a green friendly city.