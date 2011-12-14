Question:

With the weather and the water fluctuating so much, when should anglers look for bass to go very deep?

-Jeff

Answer:

Jeff, that's an excellent question! Bass in winter time are going to follow bait fish. The basic rule would be to follow the seagulls and they will show you where there is bait fish and where bass are feeding. This is usually between 5 and 22 ft. of water.

Bass are cold blooded creatures, so when the water temperature reaches about 38 to 42 degrees, their activity slows drastically. Fishing becomes very difficult at these temperatures, but some bass can still be caught.

Our pick for lures would be small cranks with wide wobbles, spoons, silver buddies, and jerk baits.

Jeff, have fun fishing and good luck.