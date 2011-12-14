News
Loud boom heard in many areas
Channel 3 has received many calls about a loud boom heard all over the Chattanooga area.
Wednesday, December 14th 2011, 3:17 pm EST
Updated:
Wednesday, December 14th 2011, 3:47 pm EST
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Channel 3 has received many calls about a loud boom heard all over the Chattanooga area.
It boom was heard about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Channel 3 contacted the Chattanooga Fire Department.
According to CFD Spokesperson Bruce Garner a construction company, which is building a new bridge across Lookout Creek on Cummings Highway, used dynamite to blow up the old bridge.