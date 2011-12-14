CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Channel 3 has received many calls about a loud boom heard all over the Chattanooga area.

It boom was heard about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Channel 3 contacted the Chattanooga Fire Department.

According to CFD Spokesperson Bruce Garner a construction company, which is building a new bridge across Lookout Creek on Cummings Highway, used dynamite to blow up the old bridge.