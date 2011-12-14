News
$60K missing from Trion Schools
An investigation to find $60,000 missing from Trion City Schools has closed.
But, there's still no word on what happened to the money.
Our partners at the Times Free Press are reporting that an outside auditor has been unable to prove where the money went, because most parents didn't respond to her inquiries.
The money is missing from the after school program.
Without answers from the audit, or child rosters from the program, the superintendent says the investigation cannot move forward.