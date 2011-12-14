NIOTA, MCMINN CO., TN (WRCB) - Melora Buckner is still recovering after a deadly a-ATV-v crash.

Twenty year old Buckner, and a friend, 22 year old Zachary Shultz were riding a 2003 Yamaha ATV, when it collided with another ATV on State Highway 305 in McMinn County, Shultz was killed.

Buckner's husband talked to Channel 3 about his wife's injuries, "She's moving on command and stuff like that, she's got a long road ahead of her."

Nineteen year old Chasity Grant was also injured in the crash.

A benefit fund has been set up for Melora Buckner.

It's at the FSG Bank.

Donations go to the Melora Buckner Fund.