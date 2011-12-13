RED BANK, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- After abruptly firing their city manager two months ago, Red Bank leaders voted unanimously on who should fill the spot.

The nod goes to out-of-towner Randy Hemann, who some believe is what Red Bank needs to get back on track.

From a pool of 39 applicants, 5 candidates were interviewed.

Red Bank's fire chief and the chairmen of the Hamilton County republican party among them.

In the end, Randy Hemann's name was called.

"Do we get somebody from out of town who doesn't have the roots here, or do we get somebody with a fresh new outlook," says Kathy Schein, Red Bank Chamber President Elect.

Schein sat in on the interviews and was pulling for Hemann, who currently serves as executive director for Downtown Salisbury Inc.

Hemann could replace Chris Dorsey, who was blind sided with his dismissal in October, after serving for six years.

Schein and city leaders say Hemann has an impressive resume and could help Red Bank grow.

"He has done a wonderful job where he's been and I'm really hopeful," says Schein.

Channel 3 spoke to Hemann's wife, who said her husband was not aware of the commission's vote.

Mayor Monty Millard said he planned to call Hemann, after the meeting, to formally extend the job offer.