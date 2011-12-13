Tulsa, Okla. – Lowrance, a world-leading brand in marine electronics since 1957 and GPS navigational systems since 1992 — announced today the next-generation series of the world's top-selling multifunction displays, the HDS® Gen2 High Definition Systems. Delivering the same award-winning benefits of the popular HDS fishfinder/charplotter series, the all-new HDS Gen2 provides faster processing speed and StructureMap™ view — a powerful, innovative tool that allows users to overlay and save StructureScan® sonar images on a chart for review on and off the water.

The new Lowrance HDS Gen2 displays feature double the memory and twice the processor speed of first-generation HDS models — providing boaters with enhanced responsiveness, faster start-up and menu operation, and lightning-fast chart panning and zooming speeds. When paired with the LSS-1 StructureScan Sonar Imaging module, users can activate the StructureMap overlay and scan images directly on a chart in real-time, or create StructureMap charts of their favorite boating, fishing and diving areas.

Compatible with Lowrance enhanced basemaps, Insight™ HD cartography, Navionics® and all HDS-compatible third-party charting cards, the new StructureMap view provides a greater perspective of the areas covered by StructureScan sonar imaging. In addition, with the built-in recording capability of HDS Gen2, users can easily create and view StructureMap detail on or off the water — without the aid of a computer.

"The all-new HDS Gen2 delivers the same feature-packed consumer benefits that have made HDS a leading multifunction display worldwide," said Louis Chemi, chief operating officer, Navico Americas. "Now, with Gen2's faster processing speed and the new StructureMap feature, our early field-test reports indicate that boaters and anglers will be blown away by the performance and amazing views of real-time StructureScan overlay."