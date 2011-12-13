Lowrance Unveils New HDS® Gen2
Tulsa, Okla. – Lowrance, a world-leading brand in marine electronics since 1957 and GPS navigational systems since 1992 — announced today the next-generation series of the world's top-selling multifunction displays, the HDS® Gen2 High Definition Systems. Delivering the same award-winning benefits of the popular HDS fishfinder/charplotter series, the all-new HDS Gen2 provides faster processing speed and StructureMap™ view — a powerful, innovative tool that allows users to overlay and save StructureScan® sonar images on a chart for review on and off the water.
The new Lowrance HDS Gen2 displays feature double the memory and twice the processor speed of first-generation HDS models — providing boaters with enhanced responsiveness, faster start-up and menu operation, and lightning-fast chart panning and zooming speeds. When paired with the LSS-1 StructureScan Sonar Imaging module, users can activate the StructureMap overlay and scan images directly on a chart in real-time, or create StructureMap charts of their favorite boating, fishing and diving areas.
Compatible with Lowrance enhanced basemaps, Insight™ HD cartography, Navionics® and all HDS-compatible third-party charting cards, the new StructureMap view provides a greater perspective of the areas covered by StructureScan sonar imaging. In addition, with the built-in recording capability of HDS Gen2, users can easily create and view StructureMap detail on or off the water — without the aid of a computer.
"The all-new HDS Gen2 delivers the same feature-packed consumer benefits that have made HDS a leading multifunction display worldwide," said Louis Chemi, chief operating officer, Navico Americas. "Now, with Gen2's faster processing speed and the new StructureMap feature, our early field-test reports indicate that boaters and anglers will be blown away by the performance and amazing views of real-time StructureScan overlay."
Scheduled to be in stores by January 2012, Lowrance HDS Gen2 multifunction displays can be purchased from authorized Lowrance dealers and distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Minimum advertised prices range from $549 for the HDS-5x Gen2 fishfinder to $2,449 for the HDS-10 Insight USA model. For more information on the Lowrance HDS Gen2 series, the entire Lowrance line of marine electronics or to locate an authorized Lowrance dealer, please visit www.lowrance.com.