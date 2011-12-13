WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Two people have been arrested and over a pound of methamphetamine with a street value of over $20,000 was seized.

Police attempted to arrest the two suspects while they were in a vehicle traveling on Maple Grove Road in Dalton, around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

The suspects refused to stop and a high speed pursuit ensued in the north end of Whitfield County and into Murray County.

The driver of the suspect vehicle lost control of the vehicle on Greeson Bend Road in Murray County and wrecked.

Both suspects in the vehicle were medically cleared and brought to the Whitfield County Jail.

The driver of the vehicle was John Travis Horn, and his passenger, Debora Faye, have been charged with Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Horn was also charged with numerous traffic violations.