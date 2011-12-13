GREENSBORO, N.C. (SoCon/UNCG) - UNCG men's basketball head coach Mike Dement and Director of Athletics Kim Record today reached a mutual agreement that Dement will no longer serve as head coach, effective immediately.

The Spartans are currently 2-8 following Sunday's 75-60 loss at Florida State.

Assistant coach Wes Miller has been named as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"In the interests of the long-term health of the men's basketball program, Mike and I have agreed that a change is necessary in order for the program to move forward," said Record. "Coach Dement has always exhibited the highest ethics and put the program before himself. He has been professional and committed to leading our efforts to enhance men's basketball with the program's move to the Greensboro Coliseum and the nonconference scheduling philosophy put in place over the last three seasons. We thank him for his contributions to UNCG's basketball program."

Dement is in the seventh season of his second tenure as head coach of the Spartans. He returned to UNCG on April 9, 2005, after previously serving as head coach from 1991-95. In 11 total seasons as UNCG's head coach, Dement posted a 124-181 record. The 124 victories are a school record for men's basketball.

UNCG's first men's basketball head coach in the school's Division I era, Dement coached the Spartans to a Big South Conference championship and a school-record 23 wins during the 1994-95 season before leaving to take a head coaching position at SMU.

Dement is 329-368 in 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

"After discussions with Ms. Record and a disappointing start to our season I believe that a new voice and a fresh start can be important for the team and program to move forward," said Dement. "This is an outstanding group of young men and coaches who have worked hard to raise the level of play for the Spartan program over the last few seasons. As they continue to mature and gain confidence, they will exhibit excellent play on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court as they have shown in parts of games thus far this season. I wish them nothing but success and will follow them closely throughout their careers at UNCG and beyond. I care deeply for them all."

Dement also expressed thanks to former director of athletics Nelson Bobb for the opportunity to represent UNCG, and to Record and Chancellor Dr. Linda Brady for their support and guidance.

"Kim and Dr. Brady are committed to providing the program with the tools to be successful," said Dement. "I regret I was not able to give the UNCG community the success, enjoyment and progress we had in the first years that I was coach here. I will always be proud to have led UNCG into the Division I era and was equally as proud to lead them into the era of the Greensboro Coliseum. My nearly 11 years at UNCG will always be important to me."

Miller, 28, is in his second season on staff with the Spartans. He has previous Division I coaching experience at both Elon and High Point. A native of Charlotte, Miller lettered three seasons at North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels to the 2005 national championship. He graduated from UNC in 2007 with a degree in political science.

The Spartans host East Carolina, 7 p.m., Friday at Greensboro Coliseum.

A national search for a permanent men's basketball coach will be conducted.