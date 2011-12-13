News
Whitfield deputies search for missing man
Deputies in Whitfield County are asking for help finding a missing man.
Tuesday, December 13th 2011, 3:37 pm EST
Updated:
Tuesday, December 13th 2011, 3:37 pm EST
(WRCB) – Deputies in Whitfield County are asking for help finding a missing man.
Twenty-one-year-old Logan Beacham was last seen leaving his home in the Varnell/Cohutta area last Wednesday to go for a walk.
Logan is described as a white male, five foot nine inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan jacket and brown tennis shoes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Logan Beacham, contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.