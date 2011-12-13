Patrick E. Quinn, of Chattanooga, Co-Chairman and President of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., died on December 13, 2011, following a battle with brain cancer. Mr. Quinn, 65, founded U.S. Xpress in 1985 with business partner Max Fuller, who is the company's Co-Chairman and CEO. Under the leadership of Mr. Quinn and Mr. Fuller, U.S. Xpress grew from a 48-truck start-up operation to become the nation's second largest privately owned truckload carrier, with 8,500 trucks and employing more than 10,000 people nationwide.

A native of Nebraska, Mr. Quinn spent his entire professional career in the transportation industry and became a leading advocate for the trucking industry. Mr. Quinn served as Chairman of the American Trucking Associations (2005-07) and Chairman of the Truckload Carriers Association (2001-02). As an initial member of the American Trucking Associations' Image & Communications Committee, Mr. Quinn helped to develop the plan for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which has become a successful annual event celebrating the work of truck drivers throughout the country. During his term as Chairman of ATA, Mr. Quinn received an appointment in 2006 from then Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist to the National Surface Transportation Policy and Revenue Study Commission.

In 2009, Mr. Quinn was elected to serve as treasurer of the ATA. Mr. Quinn also served on the Trade & Transportation Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and he was on the board of trustees at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. A recipient of the 1997 Alumni Achievement Award from the University of Nebraska, Mr. Quinn was an active leader in his local community having served on the board of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and supporting numerous charities and non-profit organizations, including the MaryEllen Locher Breast Cancer Foundation and the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera. Mr. Quinn attended St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Chattanooga.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Quinn; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Hank Pate, Renee'and John Daly; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Carol Quinn; seven grandchildren, Riley Pate, Bealie Pate, Casey Pate, Connor Quinn, Michael Quinn, Ryan Daly and Meghan Daly.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in the name of Patrick E. Quinn to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org and click on the donation link.

