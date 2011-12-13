(WRCB) – Firefighters say an electrical extension cord is to blame for a morning fire on Midland Pike.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home at 4402 Midland Pike on reports of a blaze.

When firefighters arrived, they found no one home and had to force their way into the house. Inside, they found a fire in the hallway of the home. Crews were able to contain the blaze to the hallway and extinguish the flames quickly, but much of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

Fire investigators say the cause of the fire is accidental. Investigators found a space heater connected to a cheap extension cord.

Lt. Henry McElvain says electric heaters should be plugged straight into wall outlets, as many extension cords are not meant to carry such large electrical loads and may malfunction.