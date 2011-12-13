(WRCB) – A Hamilton County judge has set a date for the trial of Jesse Mathews.

In court Tuesday, Judge Barry Steelman said jury selection for the murder trial of Mathews will begin on January 22, 2013.

Mathews' attorneys say they are ready to proceed to trial.

Judge Steelman said he will not decide on the request by the defense for a change of venue at this time.

The next status hearing in the case been scheduled for March 12 of next year.

Monday, sentencing for Mathews' family was postponed until February. Both of Mathews' parents, his sister and his sister's boyfriend each pleaded guilty for their part his escape from a Colorado halfway house.

As part of the escape, Jesse Mathews' family gave him access to the guns he would allegedly use in the murder of Sgt. Chapin.