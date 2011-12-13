(WRCB) - Lots of bark, but no bite.

We will have mostly cloudy skies today, but no rain at all. The theme of our weather Tuesday through Thursday should be a significant warming trend that gets us near 60 Tuesday, and well into the mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday.

We do have a good chance of rain Thursday night as a front moves through. Rain showers could last into Friday, and then we will see skies clear, and slightly cooler weather heading in for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s, with lows falling into the low 30s by Sunday morning.

