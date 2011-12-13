(Times Free Press) - Sixty East Lake Courts residents have signed a petition calling for three Chattanooga Housing Authority police officers to be fired.

Hector Martinez and his fiancee, Beaneit Seagrove, have gathered 140 signatures requesting that officers James Avery, Harriet White and Pete Gillen be fired from the CHA police force for harassing residents.

Sixty East Lake Courts residents signed the petition, CHA officials said. Seagrove said the other 80 signatures were from visitors to the site, including their friends and family.

"We are tired of the inappropriate actions that these officers take and are coming together as a community to ensure the safety of our residence," the petition states.