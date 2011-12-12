CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A barge on Chattanooga's Riverfront is sinking fast.

Channel 3 first reported the vacant restaurant taking on water in November, its owner told us the barge would be lifted.

A month later nothing has been done at all and now federal regulators are taking notice.

A barge that once housed a Chattanooga restaurant is giving new meaning to Riverfront property.

"Certainly not a feather in Chattanooga's cap," says Steve kite, with Channel 3 Outdoors.

Kite got Channel 3 up close to see windows covered in graffiti and plenty of garbage.

A can of pesticide, household bleach and other items were found in the water.

Plenty of empty paint cans, with paint all over the barge. All of these items pose at potential environmental hazards.

"It is a shame, I'm sure there are laws that protect the environment from all that," says kite.

The building belongs to Allen Casey of River City Resort Inc.

When Channel 3 contacted Casey about the sinking barge in November, he said he hoped to lift it and convert it into two restaurants.

Since then, he told our partners at the Times Free Press, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has given him 30 days to refloat the barge, or face fines.

Casey says as soon as the water recedes the job will be done.

But its not likely to happen anytime soon.

"Anytime it gets up over 100,000 cubic feet then it becomes extremely hazardous down here in the river," says Kite.

When asked how long the dam has been spilling at that rate, Kite replied "Goodness gracious, probably approximately two weeks."

Kite says the job will take huge cranes and careful extraction, not to mention big dollars, that is if mother nature cooperates.

"I would think it would be almost next to impossible," says Kite.

Channel 3 put in calls to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation about the paint and pesticides we found Monday, we have not heard back.