CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- One local veteran celebrated his birthday with a special kind of bash.

For Cecil martin, it is birthday wish come true. He celebrated his 87th birthday with a military ball held in his honor.

"Even though his mind is not what it used to be because of the Alzheimer's, you can just see the integrity and the proudness in him," says Martin's son, Tim.

Serving more than 20 years with the Marines, he survived the invasion of Iwo Jima. It is a part of his life that still has a lasting impression today.

"He made the comment last week, 'Well, I'm just waiting on my next assignment. I'm not exactly sure where they're going to send me,'" says Tim.

His son, Tim, and daughter, Denise, worked closely with Cecil's senior living facility, Elm Croft, to celebrate his 87th birthday.

When asked what he wanted to do, he said he wanted to put on a military ball.

"I didn't expect nothing like this. But I'm shedding a few tears. I'm trying to keep them hid," says Cecil.

"I think of anything in my life, that has been the most beneficial, is the hard work ethic," says Denise.

Denise says her mother, who has since passed, was in the Marines as well.

She says her military parents instilled the belief in her and her brother, hard work pays off.

"He lived what he said and he still does. I mean, if he could get out and work, he would work right now," says Denise.

After the Marines, Cecil opened a business which Tim now runs 40 years later.

He says putting on the ball for his dad is the very least he could do, to thank him for his loving influence.

"You always hear the term 'The Greatest Generation.' But you know they really were. I mean, you just don't see men built like him anymore," says Tim.