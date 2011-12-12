"We make a promise that all Angels will receive a gift," states Major Teresa Newsome, Director of Women's Services for The Tennessee Valley. "Today we have a long day ahead of us as we sort through all of the gifts and make a list of those who are still in need. It looks as if we have just fewer than 300 angels that have not returned; we will finalize that today."



The Salvation Army Angel Tree provides Christmas assistance for those who would otherwise not receive anything under their trees.



Monetary donations are also needed to offset expenses for Angel Tree, Senior Gift Distribution and Christmas Eve Brunch. Donations can be placed in any of the red kettles, mailed into the offices at 822 McCallie Ave or can also be given on line at www.CSArmy.org or by calling 1-800-Sal-Army.



