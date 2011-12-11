News
Alleged drug-deal gone bad leaves 2 charged with attempted murder
Sunday, December 11th 2011, 5:59 pm EST
Updated:
Sunday, December 11th 2011, 6:09 pm EST
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- An alleged drug-deal on Signal Mountain Sunday morning leaves two charged with attempted murder.
Hamilton County Sheriff's Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson tells Channel 3, Willy Cunningham and Dustin Frisbee fired shots at one another during a drug deal on Standing Rock Road.
She says investigators found drugs on the property and a meth lab in the woods.
Cunningham suffered minor injuries.
Atkinson says sheriff's deputies later found Frisbee, armed with a handgun.
She says both are charged with attempted first degree murder while involved in a drug transaction.