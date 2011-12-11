SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- An alleged drug-deal on Signal Mountain Sunday morning leaves two charged with attempted murder.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson tells Channel 3, Willy Cunningham and Dustin Frisbee fired shots at one another during a drug deal on Standing Rock Road.

She says investigators found drugs on the property and a meth lab in the woods.

Cunningham suffered minor injuries.

Atkinson says sheriff's deputies later found Frisbee, armed with a handgun.