CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- It's official! Channel 3's Jed Mescon has his own special spot on the calendar, and we're not talking about his birthday!

Sunday, following a graduation ceremony by the Restart Center for Adult Education, Jed was surprised by faculty members as they read a proclamation by Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield, declaring December 11th: "Jed Mescon Day."

Restart Education Director Rubi Porter says she met Jed during a previous graduation and couldn't recall a ceremony without the Eyewitness News TODAY anchor since.

"Sitting in the June graduation I thought, 'We need to do something to tell Jed we really love him and appreciate him'," Porter says. "We wanted to have the mayor proclaim that it was 'Jed Mescon Day'. We worked on that and got the proclamation written."

Since 1989, Jed has been a presence on WRCB programming. Whether it's reporting on various stories throughout the Tennessee Valley, serving as a vital piece of the 3 Plus You equation, or keeping local eateries so shiny Mr. Clean seems like an amateur, he has earned a special place in the hearts of viewers!

For almost 15 years, Jed has co-anchored Eyewitness News TODAY alongside friend and colleague LaTrice Currie, who was by his side as faculty members read the proclamation in unison.

"The biggest thing was keeping this a surprise from you," LaTrice says. "Were you surprised?"

"Yea," Jed says, with a look of disbelief. "Yes, because Phyllis has always taught me to be gracious in life and I have the best wife in the world!"

Jed has served as emcee of Restart Center's graduation ceremonies for more than 10 years.

He is a strong supporter of education and says the celebration has become a big part of his life over the last decade.