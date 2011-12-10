CALHOUN, GORDON COUNTY (WRCB)— The Gordon County Sheriff says he's beefed up patrol in hopes of catching those responsible for stealing children's Christmas presents.

Sheriff Mitch Ralston tells Channel 3 his office received multiple burglary reports over the last week from residents in the Sugar Valley and Hill City communities.

He says various items were stolen, including children's Christmas gifts.

Sheriff Ralston says detectives are now seeking two vehicles in connection with the incidents.



The first vehicle is a dark blue or grey Ford Explore, captured by surveillance cameras on Highway 136 with two men possibly inside.

Ralston says the second SUV, a green or gold Ford Expedition or Explorer, was spotted leaving the scene of one of the incidents. The witness told police he tried chasing the large man he saw behind the wheel, and didn't call 911 until after he returned home.