APISON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)—A fire in Apison Friday afternoon leaves a family without their pets and home.

County EMS Spokeswoman Amy Maxwell tells Channel 3, firefighters were called to the 5100 block of Howardsville Road around 2:00 p.m. by a neighbor who spotted flames.

Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting through the roof, and immediately determined no one was inside.

Lieutenant Ed Stuckey, with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, says the home is a total loss and had been burning inside for some time.

The homeowners, Sean and Linda Weaver, will be staying with family.

Lt. Stuckey says no one was injured, but the family lost three dogs and a cat.

Maxwell says the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.