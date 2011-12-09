CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A Chattanooga judge has been issued a rare public reprimand by the Tennessee Court of the Judiciary after he twice made disparaging comments about other judges.

In November 2010, Hamilton County General Sessions Judge David Bales gave the defendant in a domestic assault case a $70,000 bond. When another judge released the defendant on appeal, Bales criticized the decision in front of reporters.

Bales also tried to reinstate the bond, although he did not have jurisdiction to do so.

In March, Bales set a bond of $1 million in a murder case. When the criminal court judge reduced the bond to $250,000, Bales called the reduction "troubling."