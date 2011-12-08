CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- A large sinkhole has tarnished the landscape along South Lee Highway in Cleveland, Tennessee for about a week now.

Recent heavy rains saturated the ground until the pipe underneath finally gave way and flooded the area. Some locals say it's a symptom of an even larger problem.

"A lot of this pipeline has been here 30, 40, 50 years," says resident, Jeff Gibson. "It's time for it to be replaced."

Gibson recalled numerous occasions of flooding, including at his old job at Cleveland Chair Company.

"One year in particular, we had four cars floating in the parking lot," Gibson says. "We had to literally push them because one of them was going in the creek line."

He says other areas flood regularly, too.

Bob Austin manages a bread store and bakery near the sinkhole. He's not concerned about damage to his business during future downpours, but he says the old pipelines are cause for concern.

"Between where it caved in and Scott's parking lot [across the street] it goes under the road," explains Austin. "How has it eroded there?"

Austin believes the city will come up with a long-term solution, but Gibson isn't convinced.

"This won't stop," Gibson declares. "This will just go back further once more rain comes in."



Besides not driving through high water next time it rains hard, Gibson doled out a piece of advice residents should follow until the problem is resolved.

"A vest and a rowboat," he says. "Might need it to get up and down the streets if it keeps flooding like this."



Cleveland Public Works Department is working on a flood plain study to reach a permanent fix, but no one there could be reached Thursday for comment.

Most of the damage from the sinkhole was to private property owned by Johnny Evans.

The cost of repairs will come out of his pocket and is expected to cost thousands.