By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - What if Southern Baptists were no longer called Southern Baptists? Would more people walk through church doors?

A task force asked to study that question made its recommendation to Southern Baptist Convention President Bryant Wright on Wednesday, but it won't be public until an executive committee meeting in February.

Wright would not say whether new names have been proposed for the nation's largest Protestant denomination, but he has said the word "Baptist" will remain.

Although it is unknown what the task force recommended, the panel is weighted toward people involved in planting new churches and others who have something to gain from a change.

Any change would have to pass a vote of the delegates to the denomination's general convention over two consecutive years.

