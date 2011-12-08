News
East Ridge Police searching for run away teen
(WRCB) – Police in East Ridge are asking for help locating a missing girl.
Investigators say 14-year-old Stormey Michelle Brickley ran away from home on Sunday December 6th.
Stormey is 5'5", 120 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hat, green jacket, and blue jeans.
She is believed to be in the East Lake area of Chattanooga. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Ridge Police Department at 622-1725. Also a confidential tip line is also available at 867-0016.