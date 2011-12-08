News
Coca-Cola moves formula for 1st time since 1925
The Coca-Cola Company has moved its secret formula for the first time in 86 years, taking it from a bank vault to a new repository on exhibit at its downtown Atlanta museum.
Thursday, December 8th 2011
Updated:
Thursday, December 8th 2011, 12:59 pm EST
By HARRY R. WEBER
Associated Press
The world's largest beverage maker says the new vault containing the formula will be on display for visitors to its World of Coca-Cola museum. However, the 1886 formula itself will remain hidden from view.
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola says the decision to move the formula from a vault at SunTrust Banks Inc. had nothing to with the bank's decision in 2007 to sell its long-held stake in Coca-Cola.
