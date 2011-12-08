(WRCB) – The Dalton Police Department is wrapping up its investigation in to a report of a possibly abducted child, Thursday.

A young girl reported seeing a young boy, between the ages of five and seven, who was waiting at a bus stop taken by a man (or men) in a gold or brown car or SUV around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Dalton Police, along with Georgia State Patrol, GBI and Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies worked in the neighborhood throughout the day to try to confirm the report.

Police Spokesman Bruce Frazier says all students in the Dalton School System are accounted for.

Frazier says investigators spoke to all of the children as they walked off the bus around 3:45 p.m. He says none of the children reported seeing anything unusual this morning, and didn't know of any child in the neighborhood who might be missing.

The command post at the intersection of Cotton Street and Matilda Street has been broken down.