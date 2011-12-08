ATHENS, Ga. (WRCB) -- Watts Dantzler never wavered in his decision to sign with the University of Georgia last year.

Now the former Dalton High lineman is reaping the rewards of his commitment.

Dantzler is basking in the glow of an SEC East championship after a turn-around season for Mark Richt's club. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder got to play in three games as a true freshman (Coastal Carolina, New Mexico State and Auburn) while spending the season listed as the backup right tackle.

"It's been a great season," Dantzler said after last week's SEC Championship Game. "The jump from high school to college was a pretty big jump, but now I know there's a lot of things I have to work on to get ready for next year."

Dantzler figures to play a large role in the Bulldogs' plans moving forward. Both starting tackles on this year's squad were seniors, meaning right tackle Justin Anderson's departure will likely paving the way for Dantzler to compete for a starting spot.

He's focused on getting bigger, faster and stronger to enjoy a bright future between the hedges. However, he's still taking a moment to reflect on the lessons learned and memories made by a memorable first season as a Bulldog.

"It was tough at the beginning, but we battled back from an 0-2 start," Dantzler said. "But the seniors really played hard and we fought back to get in this position.

"It was a really great experience to go through."