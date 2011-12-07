ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Georgia Tech took control with a dominant start to the second half and beat Georgia 68-56 on Wednesday night for the Yellow Jackets' first win in 35 years on the campus of their state rival.

Jason Morris had 15 points, all in the second half, as Georgia Tech (5-4) beat the Bulldogs after trailing by seven points in the first half. Kammeon Holsey, Brandon Reed and Glen Rice each had 12 points for the Yellow Jackets, who ended their 13-game losing streak in Athens.

Gerald Robinson had a season-high 20 points, including 16 in the first half, for Georgia (4-5), which has lost four straight.

First-year coach Brian Gregory led Georgia Tech to its first win at Georgia since Nov. 26, 1976. The rivalry includes 14 straight games played at a neutral site, The Omni in Atlanta, in the 1980s and 1990s.

Georgia held a big lead of seven points at 28-21 late in the first half. Georgia Tech began to recover on two baskets by Glen Rice to trail 29-25 at the break.

The Yellow Jackets dominated the first 9 minutes of the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-4, including 12 unanswered points for a 43-33 lead.

Dustin Ware ended the run with a 3-pointer for Georgia, but Morris answered quickly with a 3.

Robinson took advantage of his man-to-man matchup with Mfon Udofia by consistently beating the Georgia Tech junior on his drives to the basket. Udofia had two fouls in the first half.

Georgia coach Mark Fox substituted frequently in an apparent attempt to take advantage of the Bulldogs' depth advantage. Fox used 11 players in the first half.

The Bulldogs' first three baskets came on 3-pointers by Vincent Williams, freshman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Robinson. Georgia's first 2-pointer came on a drive by Robinson almost 7 minutes into the game.

Georgia continued to lean heavily on outside shooting in the second half, but the shots didn't fall.

There were three ties early in the second half before a basket by Daniel Miller started Georgia Tech's 12-0 run. Miller had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Miller, a sophomore from Loganville, originally signed with the Bulldogs but was granted his release from his scholarship when Georgia fired coach Dennis Felton and hired Fox.