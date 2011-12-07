CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jeffery Taylor scored a career-high 30 points and center Festus Ezeli added 15 points in his first action this season as Vanderbilt withstood a late rally to beat Davidson 87-83 on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-11 Ezeli didn't start, but played 21 minutes and was a huge presence inside with six rebounds and two blocked shots before fouling out. He missed the first six games of the season after being suspended by the university, and two more because of a knee injury.

John Jenkins had 21 points for the Commodores (6-3).

De'Mon Brooks led Davidson (6-2) with 24 points.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 18, but the Wildcats pulled within 86-83 with 22.7 seconds left. But Brad Tinsley sealed the win by hitting one of two foul shots with 8.9 seconds left.