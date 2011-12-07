CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Some life-savers were honored at the Hamilton County Commission, Wednesday.

The EMS employees are being credited with critical care that quite possibly saved a premature baby.

Paramedic Myron Shroepfer and EMT Kelly Tornow arrived at a home in July, to find a mother giving birth at 22 weeks.

The crew inserted an airway into the baby, established an IV and monitored its condition while in route to Children's Hospital at Erlanger.

"TC Thompson's NICU team is phenomenal. They've got very advanced patient care," says Shroepfer.

"It will probably never happen again in our careers. It's a special event," says Tornow.

That's because at 22 weeks, a baby's lungs are barely developed. Even born in a hospital, the chance of survival fades.