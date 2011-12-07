PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to terms with veteran left-handed pitcher Erik Bedard and outfielder Nate McLouth.

The 32-year-old Bedard was 5-9 with 3.62 ERA in 24 starts for Seattle and Boston last season after missing 2010 because of shoulder problems.

McLouth spent four-plus seasons with the Pirates before being traded to Atlanta in 2009. The 30-year-old struggled with the Braves, hitting .198 in 2010 and .228 in 2011.

Bedard could step in immediately at the top of Pittsburgh's rotation while McLouth could provide depth in a crowded outfield.

The Pirates had earlier Wednesday signed free agent catcher Jose Morales to a minor league deal.

The switch-hitter hit .267 for Colorado last season before breaking his right thumb June 15 and not playing again.