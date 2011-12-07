News
Downtown club to go before state liquor board
A downtown Chattanooga nightclub could lose its liquor license when it faces a state board.
Wednesday, December 7th 2011, 4:17 pm EST
Updated:
Wednesday, December 7th 2011, 4:18 pm EST
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A downtown Chattanooga nightclub could lose its liquor license when it faces a state board.
The violations against the 807 Fire and Ice club, on Market Street, stem from two incidents in August and September.
Local alcoholic beverage commission officials say both concern law and order on the club's premises.
The Beer and Wrecker Board revoked the club's license to sell beer in October, but the owners appealed that decision are awaiting a hearing.
Over the weekend, there was another disturbance at 807 Fire and Ice. Several fights broke out and shots were fired inside the club.