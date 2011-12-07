CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A downtown Chattanooga nightclub could lose its liquor license when it faces a state board.

The violations against the 807 Fire and Ice club, on Market Street, stem from two incidents in August and September.

Local alcoholic beverage commission officials say both concern law and order on the club's premises.

The Beer and Wrecker Board revoked the club's license to sell beer in October, but the owners appealed that decision are awaiting a hearing.