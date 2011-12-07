Political
Red Bank delays vote on city manager
The Red Bank Board of Commissioners decided to delay their vote Tuesday evening on the town's next city manager.
Wednesday, December 7th 2011, 10:56 am EST
Updated:
Wednesday, December 7th 2011, 11:01 am EST
The commission called a meeting for Dec. 13 to make their choice.
During the commission's agenda session Tuesday afternoon, commissioners unsuccessfully tried to narrow their list of candidates.
After Commissioners Ruth Jeno and Floy Pierce said they were hesitant to name their top picks.
