(Times Free Press) -  The Red Bank Board of Commissioners decided to delay their vote Tuesday evening on the town's next city manager.

The commission called a meeting for Dec. 13 to make their choice.

During the commission's agenda session Tuesday afternoon, commissioners unsuccessfully tried to narrow their list of candidates.

After Commissioners Ruth Jeno and Floy Pierce said they were hesitant to name their top picks.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.