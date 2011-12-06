CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The complaints against one of Chattanooga's new night clubs keep coming and so do the arrests.

The most recent incident at 807 Fire and Ice involved a large fight, even gunshots.

Fire and Ice opened just two years ago. In the last year, someone has called the police about it at least 50 times.

Residents across the street and member of city council want the owner to shut the doors for good.

Kim Gavin lives across the street from 807 Fire and Ice on Market Street.

She says the bar attracts unruly behavior, large crowds, even violence.

The incidents are keeping her up during the late hours of the night.

"I think it is a situation we as citizens of the city should not be willing to put up with," Gavin says.

More than 50 complaint calls have been filed against the bar this year.

In the midst of breaking up the ruckus someone pepper sprayed two police officers.

"In the course of trying to control the crowd, they were the ones hurt," Gavin says.

So far the city has suspended the bars beer license twice in the last two months, but lawyers for the bar have been able to put those bans on hold on appeal.

Councilman Jack Benson says the next steps are to involve city lawyers and take steps to declaring fire and ice a public nuisance.

"We are not going to tolerate that type of behavior on our streets," Benson says. "Whatever action we can take that is legal, we need to apply it."

That could mean going to the state and revoking the bars liquor license as well.

So far the owners have not responded to any of Channel 3's request to tell their side.

Benson says he's received the same response.

"They know what they are doing is harming the life of our community," Benson says. "They know they are pushing the buttons too far."

Only the state can take away a liquor license. Local municipalities can take away the beer license.

We are told 807 Fire and Ice does have hired security, but many residents feel that isn't enough.