(WRCB) - A hundred local senior citizens were told they soon won't have a place to live.

The St. Barnabas senior apartment facility on Sixth and Pine Streets in downtown Chattanooga is closing.

Residents were notified Tuesday. Many of them say they don't know where to go next.

The board of directors for the Saint Barnabas Senior Living Services says the apartment complex hasn't turned a profit in years, so they decided to take local developer John Clark up on his offer to buy the facility.

Residents were told they have 6 months to find a new home.

"It just makes me sick. I don't know what I'm going to do. I have no idea," says resident Eileen Newton.

Newton is one of the 100 residents given a letter, saying come June, she can no longer live in the place she's called home for the last five years.

"Everybody is upset, naturally. We have no place to go," she adds.

"I'm going to have to leave. I don't know where I'm going," says resident William Lasley.

The board says the building's in need of repairs, they can't afford to make. A topic these residents feel strongly about.

"It's been mismanaged. Greatly," says Newton. "He ought to be ashamed of himself."

"I think they've got the money to fix it. They just won't fix it," says Lasley.

With the sale final, the worry has set in. Some saying it's like their world is crumbling. With not much left in their lives, let alone the energy or money to go apartment hunting, they're turning to relatives for help.

"I have two kids, but they have their own problems," says Newton.

"My sister is in charge of me, my younger sister," says Lasley. "I'm going to have to find me a place to live."

The board says it's tried for years to find a buyer who would continue to operate it as an assisted living facility, but was unsuccessful.

The developer, John Clark, has not returned calls to Channel 3 with his plans for the building.