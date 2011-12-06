Health
Report: Tennesseans healthier than last year
Tennesseans are slightly healthier, overall, compared to previous years --at least according to one report.
Tuesday, December 6th 2011, 2:28 pm EST
The United Health Foundation released its 2011 "America's Health Rankings" Tuesday.
Tennessee ranked 39th in the nation this year. That's compared to 42nd in 2010.
The report says Tennesseans are losing weight and smoking less.
Tennessee's obesity level dropped by more than a percentage point over last year; it was enough to move the state from third fattest state in the nation to ninth.