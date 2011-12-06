News
2nd suspect arrested in November shooting
Tuesday, December 6th 2011, 11:21 am EST
Updated:
Tuesday, December 6th 2011, 1:00 pm EST
(WRCB) – US Marshals and the local police in Knoxville have arrested a man wanted in connection with a November Chattanooga shooting.
Authorities arrested Tony Phillips Monday in Knoxville.
Phillips was wanted in connection with the shooting of Johnny Tripp in Chattanooga back on November 20.
Tripp was shot three times outside his sister's home on East 49th Street.
Another suspect, Corey Ball, was arrested shortly after the shooting in Catoosa County, Georgia.
Phillips has been charged with attempted murder.