(WRCB) – US Marshals and the local police in Knoxville have arrested a man wanted in connection with a November Chattanooga shooting.

Authorities arrested Tony Phillips Monday in Knoxville.

Phillips was wanted in connection with the shooting of Johnny Tripp in Chattanooga back on November 20.

Tripp was shot three times outside his sister's home on East 49th Street.

Another suspect, Corey Ball, was arrested shortly after the shooting in Catoosa County, Georgia.