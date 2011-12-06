(WRCB) - We will stay right around 60 all day with the scattered showers continuing on and off through the first part of Wednesday.

We may even see a few mountain flurries Wednesday mixing in with the light rain showers.

Much colder air will move in behind the front with highs Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We will stay cold (but dry) through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

