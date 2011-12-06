(Times Free Press) -

It looked a lot like your typical game of Bingo -- though perhaps less exciting.

Pulling small cards out of a metal bin, Hamilton County Schools officials held their first-ever live lottery to select students for the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences and the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts.

The lottery represents a huge change of course for the CSAS and CSLA admission process, which for years had parents camping in line for weeks to snag a spot in two of the school systems most-popular magnet schools.

The live lottery lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours as officials drew small cards, each numbered with a corresponding student. Several hundred names were chosen for each school in order to establish a complete waiting list for each school.