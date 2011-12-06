(WRCB) - A Dalton man is in stable condition in the ICU after being struck by a car Tuesday morning.

Lamar Hooper, 47, was walking on the North By-Pass Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car.

According to police, Hooper was walking southbound on the North By-Pass just south of Chattanooga Avenue. Officers say he was wearing dark clothing and it was raining when the crash occurred.