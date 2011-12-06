News
UPDATED: Pedestrian struck by car in Dalton
A Dalton man is in stable condition in the ICU after being struck by a car Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, December 6th 2011, 5:21 am EST
Updated:
Tuesday, December 6th 2011, 1:06 pm EST
(WRCB) - A Dalton man is in stable condition in the ICU after being struck by a car Tuesday morning.
Lamar Hooper, 47, was walking on the North By-Pass Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car.
According to police, Hooper was walking southbound on the North By-Pass just south of Chattanooga Avenue. Officers say he was wearing dark clothing and it was raining when the crash occurred.
Officers had been dispatched to the area just minutes before the crash occurred on reports that a male subject was walking in the roadway.