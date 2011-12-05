ATHENS, Ala. - From Division 30 Southeast Tennessee December 3rd 2011. Don Lamb from Ringgold, GA. is one step closer to the ABA National Championship with a 1st Place win and $388.00 in the American Fishing Tour bass tournament held on Nickajack Lake this past weekend. Don's 5 bass limit weighed in at 18.25 lbs. Second place went to Josh Watts with a weight of 16.41 lbs. Third place was Kenny Kempka with a weight of 14.56 lbs. Big bass was awarded was to Haden Lamb for catching a 6.69 pound largemouth.

These anglers are acquiring valuable points to insure their birth in division's two-day champion and the American Fishing Tour National Championship that will be held this fall. Their points are also being used to determine the divisional angler of the year. The top angler by points earned in this division will represent the division in the Angler of the Year final round.

The top five anglers were:

1. Don Lamb 18.25 lbs

2. Josh Watts 16.41 lbs

3. Kenny Kempka 14.56 lbs

4. Haden Lamb 13.73 lbs

5. Eddie Wilson 13.99 lbs

Conditions: Clear and cool with very bright sunshine. The morning time low was 32 degrees with and afternoon high in low to mid 60's. The lake was down about a foot and stained clear with water temps in the low to mid 50's.

Winning Strategy: All of Don's fish came on the Tennessee legal version of the Alabama rig fishing in 10 to 14 feet of water. The fish seemed to be concentrated on current breaks.

Next Divisional Tournament: This division's next tournament will be January 28th, 2012 on Guntersville Lake at Goosepond Ramp.