LA QUINTA, Calif. (WRCB) - Former Baylor School standout Harris English will play on the PGA Tour in 2012 after finishing in the top 25 at the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament on Monday.

The former University of Georgia all-American shot a final-round 74 (+2) to close the six-day event in a tie for 13th at -11.

"I really wanted to come in here and try to win. You can't come in here and worry about the top 25," English told The Golf Channel in an interview after his final round. "It was just a heck of a week and I'm glad to be sitting here."

English, who just turned pro in September, was already guaranteed a spot on the Nationwide Tour next season by virtue of winning a tour event as an amateur in Ohio earlier this year.

He played in five Nationwide events as a professional late in the season, including the hometown Children's Hospital Classic in Chattanooga. His best finish in that span was a runner-up check in Texas the week before his trip to the Scenic City.

"If you'd have told me in the spring I'd be playing on the PGA Tour, or much less the Nationwide Tour, I'd have told you you're crazy," English told The Golf Channel with a smile. "It was an awesome position to be in, knowing I could play Nationwide next year if I had to.

"Playing those five events gave me a lot of experience and confidence. I learned a lot from a lot of different guys. And this week I played great and had a lot of fun, and just got to it."

Brendan Todd was the event's medalist at -17.

Fellow Baylor School grad and local pro Luke List fell just short in his bid for a PGA tour card. The Ringgold, Georgia, native shot a final-round 70 (-2) to finish in a tie for 38th at -6 overall, which was three shots off the PGA Tour cut-line.