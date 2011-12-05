KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee point guard Ariel Massengale has received her first Southeastern Conference freshman of the week honor.

The Bolingbrook, Ill., native had 24 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and just one turnover in the Lady Volunteers' wins against Middle Tennessee and No. 25 Texas. She hit 52.6 percent of her shots and half of her 3-point attempts.

Massengale is Tennessee's first bona fide point guard in three seasons. Coach Pat Summitt dubbed her a starter in March before she graduated high school because of Massengale's skills and the Lady Vols' need for a point guard.

Tennessee moved up one spot to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 on Monday and next plays No. 20 DePaul in the Maggie Dixon Classic in New York on Sunday.