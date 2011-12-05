SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) – After hours of work, investigators and recovery experts have successfully lowered Gail Palmgren's Jeep Rubicon from the side of Signal Mountain.

Wrecker crews and the Sheriff's Office began the arduous process of lowering the wreckage from where it has been perched for the past seven months on the W Road, some 300 feet below.

Over the weekend, crews cut a path for the vehicle to be lowered down and began rigging cables.



"One of the hardest parts was pulling the main cable which weighs well over a thousand pounds," says Will Miller, who helped in the recovery process.

Now that the Jeep has been recovered from the mountainside, Sheriff Jim Hammond says it will be taken to an annex of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for further study.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Janice Atkinson says W Road will remain closed due to the possibility of rockslides caused by heavy rain.

Signal Mountain Police Chief Boyd Veal tells Channel 3 he is pleased to have some closure in the case.

The wreckage of Gail Palmgren's Jeep Rubicon was discovered last week, seven months after the 44-year-old Signal Mountain mother of two vanished. A day later, investigators found human remains near the wreckage and personal items belonging to Palmgren.

The remains have been collected by members of the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center and sent to Knoxville for analysis.

Earlier Monday, a medical examiner announced that dental records were able to positively identify those remains as Gail Palmgren.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the remains will stay in Knoxville, pending additional tests.