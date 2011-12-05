(Times Free Press) - Behind in the polls a day before he lost Tennessee's Republican gubernatorial primary last year, former U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp skewered the eventual nominees — Bill Haslam and Mike McWherter.

"Both of them are really running on their daddies' fumes," Wamp told supporters near Nashville. "They wouldn't even be in this game if it weren't for their fathers."

He might regret saying that.

Wamp's 24-year-old son Weston recently mounted a primary challenge against U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, the man who replaced the elder Wamp in Tennessee's 3rd Congressional District. Records show 72 percent of Weston Wamp's top donors to date gave money to his father's gubernatorial campaign, congressional campaigns or both.